Big blow for Arsenal as top prospect closes in on moving to Man City

Arsenal have suffered another setback in their academy after missing out on Jeremy Monga to Manchester City, and they now appear set to lose another highly rated young prospect.

According to the Daily Mail, Mishel Nduka is expected to leave Arsenal and join Manchester City, meaning the Gunners are set to lose one of their most promising academy players just months after he arrived from Charlton in September.

The midfielder is regarded as one of the most skilful players in Arsenal’s academy. Although he only turned 16 in April, he has already featured for the club’s Under 21 side and also played for the Under 19 team in the UEFA Youth League.

Arsenal face another academy departure

Arsenal would have preferred to keep Nduka at the club, as they view him as one of the country’s brightest young prospects. However, the report indicates that the midfielder is now expected to continue his development at Manchester City.

The loss comes shortly after Arsenal missed out on Monga, adding to the club’s disappointment as they attempt to retain some of their most talented academy players.

Keeping promising youngsters has become increasingly competitive, with leading clubs continuing to battle for the best emerging talent.

Manchester City close in on Nduka

The report states that City have convinced Nduka to join their academy and are expected to complete the move in the coming days.

Despite Arsenal’s efforts to keep the teenager, City have reportedly won the race for his signature.

Nduka is believed to feel that joining Manchester City represents the best next step in his career, and he is expected to leave Arsenal’s academy to continue his development with the Premier League champions.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…