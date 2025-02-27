Big boost for Arsenal as Bayern Munich star could be available on a free transfer

Joshua Kimmich is widely regarded as one of the best players in Germany, and he could become a free agent at the end of the season if he does not agree to a contract extension with Bayern Munich. The German club has been in negotiations with Kimmich for several months, but progress has been slow, and a resolution appears increasingly unlikely.

Arsenal is among the clubs keen on signing the experienced midfielder as they look to bolster their squad with high-quality reinforcements. Kimmich’s versatility is a major attraction, as he can play not only in midfield but also at right-back and in several other roles. His ability to dictate play, contribute defensively, and offer leadership on the pitch makes him a highly desirable target for any top club.

Although Kimmich is believed to prefer staying at Bayern Munich, time is running out for the two parties to reach an agreement. If an extension is not finalised soon, he could be on the move, a scenario that seemed unlikely not too long ago. However, according to Bild, recent negotiations between Kimmich and Bayern have broken down, and the German champions have now given up hope of keeping him beyond his current contract.

Having won multiple Bundesliga titles and other major honours during his time at Bayern, Kimmich’s departure would mark the end of an era for the club. For Arsenal, however, this situation presents a major opportunity to sign a world-class player without having to negotiate a hefty transfer fee. The Gunners have been looking to add further experience and leadership to their squad, and Kimmich would undoubtedly be a perfect fit.

Despite the positive news regarding his availability, Arsenal will still face fierce competition for Kimmich’s signature. A player of his calibre will attract interest from the biggest clubs in Europe, meaning the Gunners will have to move quickly and offer an enticing package to convince him to choose North London as his next destination.

If Arsenal are serious about taking the next step towards consistent title challenges, securing a player like Kimmich would be a statement of intent. However, with multiple top clubs likely to be in the race, it remains to be seen whether they can win the battle for his signature.