Big boost for Arsenal as big-game player ruled out of clash

Jamie Vardy will not be in action when his Leicester City side come to take on Arsenal on Sunday.

The England international has a great record against our side, as he does against most of the top sides in the division. In fact, he has scored more times against our club than any other, with 11 goals from 14 appearances, while Liverpool, Man City and Spurs are the teams he has the next most amount of goals against.

Aaron Ramsdale even named the Foxes marksman as his toughest ever opponent ahead of the tie, and he will be happy to hear news that he will not have to face him when his Leicester side arrive at the Emirates this weekend.

Vardy suffered a knee injury against Leeds United last week and ‘will be out for a few weeks’ as confirmed by manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of tomorrow’s Europa Conference League tie with Rennes.

Of course, that does not mean we can expect an easy ride this weekend, with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka likely to lead the line in his absence, as well as regular goal-getters Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans also likely to pose a threat.

Vardy’s exemplary goal record speaks for itself however, and not having to face him will obviously be a slight advantage for us.

Patrick