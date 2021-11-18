Big boost for Arsenal as key duo set to play against Liverpool

Arsenal were believed to be sweating over the availability of key duo Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of the clash with Liverpool, but both are now expected to be ready for the clash.

The Gunners will still be without Granit Xhaka, who has been sidelined since having to be substituted during our 3-1 win over Spurs back in September, but the club has managed to impress in his absence.

We would have been worried to be going to Anfield without both Aubameyang and Partey however, with both having played a key role in our rise up to fifth in the division of late.

Our captain returned early from international duty, missing their final World Cup qualifying group game, although the group had already been decided with his side missing out on passage through to the final round of qualifying. Charles Watts insists that he is fine for the weekend however, and his early return was agreed between the parties.

Aubameyang is back training today at London Colney as normal. His early return from international duty was pre-planned with Gabon. No injury or anything like that. He's fine for Saturday. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 17, 2021

Partey miss the international break entirely however, also missing our most recent fixture with Watford the week before, but LondonWorld states that the Arsenal medical team are confident he will now be ready to take on the Reds.

This is great news going into the weekend, while our rivals have a number of their own issues to deal with at present.

Patrick