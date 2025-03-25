Big-Game Player Lewis-Skelly Must Start Against Real Madrid—End of Story

Whoever thinks Myles Lewis-Skelly shouldn’t start as Arsenal’s left-back against Real Madrid clearly isn’t being serious.

I’ll admit, I was initially among those who thought Charles Watts had a point when he suggested shifting Jurrien Timber to left-back for the game. Given the experience and defensive solidity that Timber and Ben White bring (in the fullback positions) as natural they are centre-backs, I had hoped it would better equip Arsenal to deal with Real Madrid’s wingers.

However, I’ve had a change of heart. Mikel Arteta should stick with Lewis-Skelly at left-back.

For the Gooners who watched England’s matches against Albania and Latvia, can there really be any doubt about the Hale End graduate’s ability to perform on the biggest stage?

Against Albania, according to Sofascore, the young talent earned a solid 7.7 rating on his England debut. Not only did he score, but he also won three ground duels, recorded an impressive 93% passing accuracy, and completed a successful dribble.

On Monday night against Latvia, the 18-year-old once again stepped up. With a Sofascore match rating of 7.5, he proved to be a force to be reckoned with. Completing 77 of his 78 passes, delivering one key pass, making a clearance and an interception, and winning two of his three ground duels, he showed just how effective he can be.

Myles Lewis-Skelly in his first two games for England against Albania and Latvia: ⏱️168 minutes

⚽️1 goal

🔄152 passes

📈96% pass accuracy

⚔️5/6 duels won Not the toughest opponents, but the 18-year-old Arsenal talent is undoubtedly one of the biggest winners of the… pic.twitter.com/l2sHyP5HyG — Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) March 24, 2025

Yes, Latvia aren’t a footballing powerhouse, but it was still a joy to watch our boy tear them apart. The young Gunner showed no mercy when operating between the lines. Each pass was precise in both accuracy and weight (no wonder he only misplaced one). His every touch was intentional and intelligent, keeping himself between defenders and the ball or shifting defenders out of passing lanes with clever movements of his body.

If Arteta watched England versus Latvia, he would’ve seen exactly the qualities he loves. We know he likes his left-back to invert, and Lewis-Skelly did this effortlessly while also holding width when necessary and fulfilling his defensive duties.

Handing Timber the left-back role would be far too predictable—it’s what Real Madrid will expect. Let’s catch them off guard with Lewis-Skelly.

Given our need to compromise in attack (because of injuries), we shouldn’t also compromise in defence. Let the other players operate in their best positions. Numerous articles have lauded Timber’s brilliance at right-back for Arsenal, so why deprive ourselves of his quality there?

As for Ben White, he’s solid, but we don’t need to gamble by sacrificing one of our own (Lewis-Skelly) who has already proven he can be trusted to deliver.

Arsenal versus Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on April 8th. Lewis-Skelly versus Rodrygo. We’ll be there, ready for it!

Daniel O

