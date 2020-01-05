Big indication that Arsenal player is looking to force a move this month

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi makes a significant change that could result in his departure.

It is being reported in the English media via the Mirror, that Shkodran Mustafi has changed agent, which is fairly significant when you consider the timing.

There are many reasons why a player changes an agent and failure to secure a move is certainly one of them. It was fairly common knowledge that Arsenal tried to move the German defender on in the summer but for one reason or another it did not happen.

Changing your agent at the start of a transfer window does kind of send a message. That message is that Mustafi is trying to engineer a move.

It has not quite worked out for the 27-year-old, he has tried, his attitude cannot be faulted, he never threw his toys out of the pram and he knuckled down even when he was ostracised by former Arsenal manager Unai Emery. But the brutal truth is that he was never really good enough.

There were high hopes that he would be a success at the Emirates based on his performances in La Liga with Valencia but the English game is totally different from most leagues and Mustafi simply has not adapted.

I predict that we will see an increase in speculation involving the central defender and even though there is now a long term injury to Calum Chambers and Mikel Arteta needs reinforcements, I am of the opinion that Mustafi will be sold this month.

I suspect that it is what he wants as well.