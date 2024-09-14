Big Sam thinks Arteta will start Trossard against Spurs “to stop him sulking”

According to Sam Allardyce, expect Leandro Trossard to start for Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Arsenal have a mini-injury crisis, as they will be missing top central midfielders Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, and Declan Rice. Mikel Arteta’s greatest strength heading into Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspurs is his squad’s versatile players, such as Leandro Trossard.

With the absences expected, many anticipated that the Arsenal technical bench would capitalise on the services of the Belgian star, who consistently rises to the occasion, in the event of a tactical change either in the midfield or the attack. The missing players may have forced a tactical switch that led to him potentially starting on Sunday, but Sam Allardyce believes Mikel Arteta would have still played the ex-Brighton man even if he had a fully-fit squad.

According to Allardyce, Trossard expressed his frustrations about not playing after coming on in the Arsenal versus Villa game, where he scored to break the deadlock but didn’t celebrate. He claims that Arteta noticed Trossard’s expression and is excited for the forward to play more.

“The rest of the Arsenal team is fixed, but I think he will go for Trossard to stop him sulking. He had a big sulk on didn’t he when he came on and scored, but you could see in his face that he wasn’t very happy. I think Trossard will start there,” Allardyce said on the No Tippy Tappy Show.

Since joining Arsenal in early 2023, Trossard’s goals and assists have carried this Arsenal team. When Arsenal needed goals, he always stepped up and delivered. It’s pleasing to see Arteta finally demonstrating willingness to give him significant playing time, as evidenced by his start against Brighton. To reward the managers faith, he must rediscover consistency and demonstrate that he can still deliver when called upon, as well as debunk accusations that he is only a super sub.

