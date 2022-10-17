Big-spending Chelsea take aim at disrupting Arsenal contract talks

Arsenal are expected to tie wonderkid Bukayo Saka down to a new long-term deal in the near future, but Chelsea are now claimed to be keen on tempting him away with the offer of an even bigger deal.

The Gunners are claimed to be closing in on a deal worth in the region of £200,000 a week as they look to improve on the terms which were agreed back in 2020. With just two years remaining on his current contract, any disruption from our offer could well be cause for concern, but with Arsenal considering our young star as untouchable, you would hope that we would be able to find some sort of agreement with our young superstar.

Ben Jacobs told The Football Terrace podcast that the Blues are hoping that they can turn the youngster’s head by making it known that they would be willing to pay over the £200,000 that he is currently set to rake in once his new deal in north London is penned.

As much as Chelsea (as well as any other club in the world should) have an interest in signing Little Chilli, the project which is going on at the Emirates right now isn’t one which would be tempting to get away from. There is mass excitement at Arsenal right now, and why would Saka be thinking of leaving right now? Saka is young, and while he is already a top star, he has no reason to go chase a bigger wage packet when there is so much more to win with his boyhood club.

I have no issue with other clubs chasing our top talent, as that is just part of the game, especially when I have zero worries about our best players wanting to leave at present also.

Do you really think any of our current club would want to push for a way out of the club, or try and hold the club to ransom over improved terms at present?

Patrick

