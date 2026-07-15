Big-spending Tottenham set to hijack Arsenal’s move for attacker

Tottenham has continued to invest heavily in new signings this summer, and the club’s latest reported transfer pursuit could see Spurs go head to head with Arsenal once again.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Tottenham is rebuilding its squad with the aim of returning to European competition as quickly as possible. The club has already made significant additions and appears determined to strengthen further before the transfer window closes.

Tottenham enter the race for Rogers

Tottenham has already secured one Arsenal target by completing a surprise big-money move for Sandro Tonali. Now, according to Give Me Sport, Spurs have turned their attention to Morgan Rogers as they continue to reshape their squad.

Rogers has been a long-term target for Arsenal, with the Gunners reportedly planning to approach him once the World Cup has concluded. The attacker has established himself as one of England’s standout performers and has consistently impressed with his displays.

His performances also played an important role in helping Villa win the Europa League, further increasing interest in his signature. Arsenal remains keen to strengthen its attacking options, but Tottenham is now prepared to compete directly for the player.

Arsenal faces fresh competition

The report states that Tottenham’s spending is not yet complete, with Roberto de Zerbi eager to add Rogers to his squad before the start of the new season. Spurs are reportedly prepared to challenge Arsenal in the race to secure the attacker’s signature.

For Arsenal, preventing a direct rival from landing one of its key transfer targets could become just as important as completing the signing itself. The Gunners will therefore be hoping to move quickly if they decide to formalise their interest after the World Cup.

With both North London clubs reportedly interested in Rogers, the battle for his signature could become one of the most closely watched transfer stories of the summer. Whether Arsenal or Tottenham succeeds may ultimately depend on which club can reach an agreement first.

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