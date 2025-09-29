“Big statement” Saka happy Arsenal has put tough days at Newcastle behind them

Arsenal secured a hard-fought victory against Newcastle United at St James’ Park at the weekend, an achievement that has historically proven difficult for the Gunners. Newcastle have long been regarded as one of Arsenal’s more challenging opponents, consistently causing frustration whenever the two sides meet across all competitions.

A Hard-Fought Comeback

During the most recent encounter, Arsenal faced an uphill battle, as Newcastle maintained the lead until the 84th minute of the match. The situation threatened to repeat the pattern of previous meetings, where Arsenal struggled to assert dominance at St James’ Park. Nevertheless, the team demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination to overturn the deficit and secure the three points.

Bukayo Saka expressed his delight at the outcome and emphasised the importance of the team’s character. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he stated, “In the past, we’ve come here and had decisions to go against us and whatnot, and almost today, with the penalty and some of the decisions, and Nick Pope having an unbelievable game. But we dug in and we showed that character, that resilience we have, so I’m really proud of all the boys. We made a big statement today. It’s really good for us, you can see it in all of our faces.” Saka’s remarks underline the significance of the victory, not only as a result on the scoreboard but also as a demonstration of the squad’s growing mental strength and ability to overcome adversity.

Changing History at St James’ Park

For Arsenal supporters, trips to Newcastle have long been regarded as testing occasions, often described as a “tough day at the office” that frequently ended in disappointment. However, the current squad is gradually redefining that narrative. Through determination, tactical discipline, and individual brilliance, the players are showing that past frustrations do not dictate present or future performances.

The victory at St James’ Park marks a milestone for the Gunners, reflecting both their perseverance and capacity to perform under pressure. Fans and pundits alike are acknowledging the significance of ending a historically poor run at Newcastle. The players, through their commitment and teamwork, have earned considerable credit for demonstrating resilience in the face of challenging circumstances, and for signalling that this team is capable of rewriting the club’s history, one result at a time.

