“Big win” Gary Neville praises Arsenal for another important three points

Former Manchester United full-back turned pundit, Gary Neville has praised Arsenal for their 1-0 win against Aston Villa.

That win means the Gunners are now four points ahead of the out-of-form Red Devils, who have played a game more than Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal headed into the game after losing 2-0 at home to title contenders, Liverpool.

That defeat could easily have affected them in this game, but Mikel Arteta has turned them into a result-getting machine.

They returned to winning ways, albeit by a small margin and Neville, who has hoped United will finish fourth, tweeted:

“Big win that for Arsenal!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It seems every Arsenal doubter now feels the Gunners have a genuine chance of making the top four.

Our form has been disregarded in the past, and the loss to Liverpool made so many people question if we have what it takes to get that Champions League ticket.

With 10 games to go, we are in the driving seat now and will have ourselves to blame if we don’t return to the UCL.

There would be tougher games like the matches against Tottenham and Chelsea, but we have the tools to down both clubs when we eventually meet.