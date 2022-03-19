“Big win” Gary Neville praises Arsenal for another important three points

Former Manchester United full-back turned pundit, Gary Neville has praised Arsenal for their 1-0 win against Aston Villa.
That win means the Gunners are now four points ahead of the out-of-form Red Devils, who have played a game more than Mikel Arteta’s side.
Arsenal headed into the game after losing 2-0 at home to title contenders, Liverpool.
That defeat could easily have affected them in this game, but Mikel Arteta has turned them into a result-getting machine.
They returned to winning ways, albeit by a small margin and Neville, who has hoped United will finish fourth, tweeted:
“Big win that for Arsenal!”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It seems every Arsenal doubter now feels the Gunners have a genuine chance of making the top four.
Our form has been disregarded in the past, and the loss to Liverpool made so many people question if we have what it takes to get that Champions League ticket.
With 10 games to go, we are in the driving seat now and will have ourselves to blame if we don’t return to the UCL.
There would be tougher games like the matches against Tottenham and Chelsea, but we have the tools to down both clubs when we eventually meet.
I believe Arsenal will earn a point against Chelsea & beat Spurs. Should that happen, United is a surebet. We now have our faith in our own hands.
Good win , but we need 2 new Quality strikers for next season, look how we finished the game with niketeh and Pepe
Making top 4 is not about playing sexy football, having 30 goal strikers or beating the top 3.
It’s about taking points from the teams 5 -20.
Villa is one such team, we have taken all 6.
Arsenal has dropped points in 11 games.
Spurs has dropped points in 13 games.
Utd and Ham have dropped points in 15 games.
Consistency is the key.
To be fair no European football has helped a little.
It certainly was a big win for us. Every game from now until the end of the season are big games. A decent centre forward is all we need in the next window.
Arsenal have the 3rd highest goal difference in the EPL considering the goal difference early in the season..that tell me top 4 is very possible..most teams are strong and will take points off each other…United and spuds will also drop points..I know Arsenal can beat the bottom 15 teams
Sorry..4th highest goal difference