Big WSL clubs with big transfer news, but not Arsenal Women. Is that a worry?

Were Arsenal women ever keen on making a signing this winter? Many Gooner women’s fans are wondering, especially with the latest WSL transfer updates.

Arsenal Women were rumoured to be interested in signing Winger Kerolin Nicoli but she has just joined Manchester City Women from North Carolina Courage (we understand on a free transfer), while defender Naomi Girma is headed to Chelsea from San Diego Wave for a record $1.1M transfer fee.

With these deals going through, Gooners are left frustrated. Girma was a player many expected Arsenal to break the bank for. She’s been on the radar for most Gooners, often mentioned in defensive target discussions (Jonas Eidevall has spoken of her, and Leah Williamson has also praised her). If we were willing to spend around 1 million euros for Keira Walsh last summer, what stopped us from hijacking Chelsea’s deal for Girma?

As for Kerolin, perhaps the club didn’t feel she was the right fit, but why remains unclear.

What’s certain is that our WSL title opponents are getting stronger while we remain unchanged, except for Kathrine Kuhl’s exit and Young Guns going out on loan.

One could argue that we didn’t need to splash millions on a center-back given our solid options in Katie Reid, Lotte Wubben Moy, Laia Codina, Leah Williamson, and Steph Catley – as well as the soon to return Amanda Ilestedt. However, Arsenal Women’s decision-makers should have invested in a winger, surely?

Renee Slegers says she’s okay with the squad as it is, but what else can she say? Bolstering our squad wouldn’t hurt, would it?

Personally, if we don’t sign Trinity Rodman from Washington Spirit and strengthen our squad for the title race, I’d be worried about the club’s ambitions.

Interestingly, Chelsea, according to journalist Tom Bogert, are also in for Rodman, but she shouldn’t slip off our radar.

🇺🇸 USWNT superstar Trinity Rodman is in the final year of her contract with the Washington Spirit and I’m told Chelsea and Arsenal are among the many clubs monitoring the situation. Rodman, 22, has 46 caps with USWNT. Won 2024 Gold medal and 2021 NWSL title, among many honors. pic.twitter.com/7JzJRJkpWF — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 22, 2025

Last summer and this winter, Manchester City Women have strengthened their squad with key signings. Chelsea Women have just signed a world class defender. How do you compete with these two sides without matching their transfer ambitions?

Renee wants to take Arsenal to the next level, but to do that, we need to sign another Emily Fox or Mariona Caldentey type figure, in my humble..

What are your thoughts Gooners? Do you think we may get some exciting Arsenal transfer news before the window closes in one week? Do you think we should be adding to our squad?

