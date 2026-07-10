“Biggest club here in England”  Illan Meslier happy to join Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Illan Meslier, with the French goalkeeper delighted to join the Gunners this summer as one of their latest additions ahead of the new season.

Meslier arrives with significant experience in English football after spending five years on the books of Leeds United, where he competed in both the Premier League and the Championship. He was released at the end of last season and has now joined Arsenal as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Meslier Provides Competition for Raya

The goalkeeper will compete with David Raya for the starting position at Arsenal. Raya has established himself as the undisputed first choice at the club, having won three consecutive Golden Glove awards and becoming one of the team’s most important players.

The Spaniard will remain confident about keeping his place, but Arsenal continue to surround him with strong competition to encourage further improvement. Meslier’s arrival gives the squad another experienced goalkeeper capable of challenging for opportunities.

Raya knows he must continue performing at a high level to remain in the team, while Meslier will aim to push him and show that he can become an important player for the Gunners.

Meslier Excited by Arsenal Opportunity

Although replacing Raya will be a difficult challenge, Meslier can benefit from training at a club like Arsenal and competing alongside high-quality players. The opportunity to work in such an environment could help him continue developing as a goalkeeper.

As quoted by Arsenal Media, Meslier said:

“I’m extremely, extremely happy, it’s a great day for me because I’ve just joined the champions. It’s the biggest club here in England, so I’m very happy to join this massive club, and it’s also a massive opportunity for me. I’m extremely happy to join and to try to do the back to back.”

The Frenchman will now look to settle into his new surroundings and compete for opportunities. Arsenal will hope his arrival strengthens their goalkeeping options and helps maintain the high standards expected at the club.

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