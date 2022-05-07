“Biggest game of the season” Mark Lawrenson predicts Arsenal v Leeds

Mark Lawrenson expects Arsenal to take their match against Leeds United this weekend as their most important game of the season so far.

The Gunners are making a late push to finish this season inside the top four, and it has been smooth in the last few games.

They are currently fourth, but Tottenham is following them closely, and that makes their next few games even more important.

Leeds would be their next opponent and the former Liverpool defender, Lawro, believes they will earn all the points against the relegation battlers.

He predicts on the BBC: “Arsenal have just got to look after themselves from here on in. The derby doesn’t matter yet – for now, this game against Leeds is their biggest game of the season.

“Leeds have also got plenty to play for, because they have been dragged right into the relegation scrap.

“They certainly haven’t been short of effort since Jesse Marsch took over, but Arsenal showed against West Ham last week that they can scrap for the points when they have to.

“Lawro’s prediction: 2-0”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The game against Leeds is important because every point counts for us now.

We need to win as many as possible. The ideal situation is that we would win all our remaining matches so that we wouldn’t have to bother about what Spurs does.

Beating Leeds would not be easy, but it is the only result that matters now.

