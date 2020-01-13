Billionaire promises to buy Arsenal from Stan Kroenke next year

Africa’s richest man wants to buy Arsenal next year.
After several lowkey protests and rants, it seems that Arsenal fans may soon get their desired change of ownership.
Stan Kroenke has been an absentee owner since he bought out the Gunners and the Arsenal fans have been asking for him to get more involved or leave.
He hasn’t indicated any interest in leaving his investment behind, but he may soon face a determined effort to persuade him to change his stance .
A report in the Daily Mail claims that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote is set to buy the Gunners next year.
The Nigerian is an Arsenal fan and he has been unhappy with the way the club has been run for some time now and wants that to change.
Dangote has indicated in the past that he would buy out Kroenke this year, however, some delays in his other projects have forced him to change the date to next year.
He is currently building one of the biggest refineries in the world and wants to focus on that first before making his Arsenal move.
‘It is a team that yes I would like to buy some day, but what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on,’ Dangote told the David Rubenstein Show as quoted in the Mail.
‘I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe some time in 2021 we can.
‘I’m not buying Arsenal right now, I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects, because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.’
I would much prefer to see Arsenal owned by the fans, but in a greed-driven environment as football now is, I don’t see that happening.
Dangote is a fan!…….so how many fans do you mean ? 😆
That is good to know,i pray they sell to him,the AFC needs a true fan from the heart to make us great again
More chance of him coming over here and claiming benefits than Kroenke selling!
“it seems that Arsenal fans may soon get their desired change of ownership.”
Do you honestly believe that Admin Martin ?………………I know you like to post a new post per day more times than Chelsea change their manager, but they are getting more and more ludicrous !……………please quality over quantity!……………although as I poointed out in an earlier post, it makes a change from the ludicrous transfer rumours…….. 😆
Diversifying his business by buying an EPL football club would be a good move in this renewable energy time, as what Abramovich and Sheikh Mansour did
But Arsenal are not as cheap as Chelsea and Man City, so Dangote has to spend a fortune to acquire Kroenke’s shares in Arsenal
I think his comment would just be a lip service due to Arsenal’s huge price tag. But if he manages to buy the club, maybe we would see Iwobi come back to the Emirates
Iwobi is coming back to the Emirates………..Sunday 23rd February……with Everton 😉
To be kept in Maitland-Niles’ pocket 😁
Sometimes gotanidea you are so matter of fact
There was a wee bit of humour there👍
OT
An Arsenal Women player on loan to Spuds scored!……………….I was excited expecting it to be an own goal, but no!……………..I feel sick!…………….I watched the goal and to Emma Mitchell`s credit she didn`t really celebrate with much enthusiasm!…………….quite weird really, doesn`t seem right!
Good news! Kroenke stops Arsenal from winning titles for at least a decade. Chelsea owner spend money like nobody business.