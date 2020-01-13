Billionaire promises to buy Arsenal from Stan Kroenke next year

Africa’s richest man wants to buy Arsenal next year.

After several lowkey protests and rants, it seems that Arsenal fans may soon get their desired change of ownership.

Stan Kroenke has been an absentee owner since he bought out the Gunners and the Arsenal fans have been asking for him to get more involved or leave.

He hasn’t indicated any interest in leaving his investment behind, but he may soon face a determined effort to persuade him to change his stance .

A report in the Daily Mail claims that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote is set to buy the Gunners next year.

The Nigerian is an Arsenal fan and he has been unhappy with the way the club has been run for some time now and wants that to change.

Dangote has indicated in the past that he would buy out Kroenke this year, however, some delays in his other projects have forced him to change the date to next year.

He is currently building one of the biggest refineries in the world and wants to focus on that first before making his Arsenal move.

‘It is a team that yes I would like to buy some day, but what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on,’ Dangote told the David Rubenstein Show as quoted in the Mail.

‘I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe some time in 2021 we can.

‘I’m not buying Arsenal right now, I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects, because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.’