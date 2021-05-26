Bissouma excites Arsenal fans over prospective move with social media snap

Yves Bissouma has sent Arsenal fans into a frenzy by posting an image of himself relaxing in what appears to be a hotel room, with the Arsenal badge prominent in view.

Many believe that the midfielder would be the ideal signing for the club, with his strengths similar to that of Ngolo Kante due to his ability in the tackle, his dribbling, added to his ball retrieval & retention.

The only real weakness in his game is his discipline, but in a better side he may not be forced into as many rash challenges, although Arsenal fans would definitely like to see a little more tough tackling from our side.

While there is plenty of speculation surrounding our possible signing of the Brighton star, his latest social media post will certainly not have cooled any of the speculation surrounding his future however, with the bright red Arsenal badge standing out.

Look at that badge… 😁 pic.twitter.com/VNA7agcaSZ — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) May 25, 2021

While you can’t help overthinking the image, you should take into account that this image was likely taken shortly after his match at the Emirates on Sunday, and potentially still in his hotel room before getting home from said trip, while if this was a lengthy time since his visit with his team there would be much more cause for excitement.

Is Bissouma the ideal midfielder to add to our current squad?

Patrick