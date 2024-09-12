“Bit shaky.” Former Tottenham star shares Arsenal concern ahead of derby

Jamie O’Hara has weighed in on Arsenal’s preparations for their upcoming match against Tottenham this weekend, suggesting that they may struggle without key players Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Rice is suspended for the game, while Odegaard returned from the international break with an injury, ruling him out as well.

With Emile Smith Rowe sold and Fabio Vieira loaned to FC Porto, Mikel Arteta now faces one of his biggest challenges of the season. The next two games will be crucial in determining whether Arsenal can mount another serious challenge for the league title.

Although Arsenal are preparing for the match as best they can, O’Hara believes the absence of such key players will create a significant void in the team, making it difficult for them to secure a victory.

He said, as quoted by DAZN;

“With Declan Rice suspended and Martin Odegaard most likely out, their line-up is looking a bit shaky. Rice has been a real game-changer for Arsenal, so his absence could be a big boost for Tottenham.

“Without him, I think Arsenal’s midfield will struggle. He’s has been their most important player – he breaks up play as he anticipates where the ball is going to be. When he’s not on the pitch, Arsenal play differently. If Thomas Partey’s defensive work continues to be a bit off, like it was for Brighton’s goal in the last game, James Maddison might find plenty of space to make things happen.

“Arsenal’s defence, while solid, isn’t invincible. Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba are great, but they’re not exactly untouchable – they’re no Jaap Stam!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our preparation for the game has certainly been affected by the number of absentees we have, but we still have enough players to beat Tottenham.

If our available stars play at their best, we will win that game and continue our fine start to the season.

