Bitter Arteta frustrated by disallowed goal

Mikel Arteta has admitted his dismay at losing tonight’s match with Leicester City after a disallowed goal, claiming his Arsenal side shouldn’t have lost.
The Spaniard oversaw what looked a dominant performance, at least in the opening half, but eventually saw his side dragged down by a 1-0 defeat.
Arsenal had the only chances of the first half, with Alexandre Lacazette getting himself into goalscoring opportunities a number of times, but he was unable to ruffle the net.
In fact, he was able to ‘find the net’ only for the officials to quickly rule out the goal after checking with VAR, although the laws will need to be explained to me to explain why…
Granit Xhaka is seen to jump out of the way of the ball, which touches nobody after Lacazette headed it goalbound, but for whatever reason, the goal was rubbed off. This was inside the opening five minutes, so to say it had an effect on the tie would be an understatement…
The manager himself also appears to be none-the-wiser as to why the goal was disallowed. He told reporters after the match (via Sporf): “Granit is behind Schmeichel so it’s nothing to do with him. They made the decision and we can’t change it now.
“We can have our view but we have the specialists who made the call and it obviously had a massive impact on the game. We are two teams where the marginals are minimal but we still should have not lost the game.”
Had we gone onto take all three points the decision could have been swept under the carpet, but the powers that be helped to make sure tonight was not to be Arsenal’s night…
Would the goal have given the team confidence to run away with the game?
Patrick
If players didn’t waste 11 chances we could have done better. If we showed any creativity in midfield we could have done better.
Lack of intensity and creativity were to blame, not VAR. Credit Leicester for having a better game plan and excuting it when Vardy came on. He glided past Xhaka and made him look like he was running in slow motion.
Arteta was out-managed today, it happens to everyone. Learn from it and move on. Perhaps attackers have more movement without the ball, and limit the slow, conservative buildup when attacking.
Ready for Martinelli to return; challenge Laca and add something to our attack, which has grown quite stale of late.
Do the players movements seem overly micro managed? Arteta has vastly improved us defensively, but our attack is on life support and regressing into an induced coma
You mean “regressing into an induced coma”?
LOL!
Arsenal definitely need to strengthen in the January transfer window with Dominik Szoboszlai and Houssem Aouar and must get rid of Mustafi, Kolasinac, Sokratis, Soares,Mari ,Ozil, Chambers and Lacazette. I think Ceballos had a very poor game. It’s time to play Willock and Nelson before Ceballos and Xhaha. The midfield is too defensive and lacks creativity .Why was Elneny not in the starting line-up? Arteta must do better in the balance of the team . After Luis injury, Arsenal looked different thereafter. And, with Mustafi replacing him, l always felt that if Arsenal did not score first, Arsenal would lose the game. There is a lot of work to be done.
Why not get rid of the entire team and try again with the same tactics and see if works?
LOL!
We are 10th in the table. Teams know exactly how to handle Arsenal. It took team 20 game before figured out Emery. It has taken other team less than 20 games to pin down Arteta, despite all the spending.
It’s almost like, Arsenal lost all hope after losing our most creative player,David Louiswemt off. It obviously says a lot for the personell we have available and the way the team is being instructed to play. I hope Arteta sees this as part of a learning process because I don’t see Arteta ball working at the moment. Its much too predictable and allows the opposition too much time to remain flat and organise themselves .At the same there is absolutely no spontenaity or alternatives on the bench to spark something. It was the beginning of the end when Eddie N. came. Come on, this guy is not going to put fear in any defenders hearts.
Decent first half, dreadful second half! On the disallowed goal, yet again VAR proves how useless it is!
We do need a quality playmaker, but it’s more to do with tactics. I love Arteta, he’s been brilliant so far, but one can see he really is struggling to figure out the attacking side of the game.
At least it was a big payday for me. At half time, I bet 0-1 to Leicester, Vardy goal. It was so obvious what was going to happen.