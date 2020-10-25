Bitter Arteta frustrated by disallowed goal

Mikel Arteta has admitted his dismay at losing tonight’s match with Leicester City after a disallowed goal, claiming his Arsenal side shouldn’t have lost.

The Spaniard oversaw what looked a dominant performance, at least in the opening half, but eventually saw his side dragged down by a 1-0 defeat.

Arsenal had the only chances of the first half, with Alexandre Lacazette getting himself into goalscoring opportunities a number of times, but he was unable to ruffle the net.

In fact, he was able to ‘find the net’ only for the officials to quickly rule out the goal after checking with VAR, although the laws will need to be explained to me to explain why…

Granit Xhaka is seen to jump out of the way of the ball, which touches nobody after Lacazette headed it goalbound, but for whatever reason, the goal was rubbed off. This was inside the opening five minutes, so to say it had an effect on the tie would be an understatement…

The manager himself also appears to be none-the-wiser as to why the goal was disallowed. He told reporters after the match (via Sporf): “Granit is behind Schmeichel so it’s nothing to do with him. They made the decision and we can’t change it now.

“We can have our view but we have the specialists who made the call and it obviously had a massive impact on the game. We are two teams where the marginals are minimal but we still should have not lost the game.”

Had we gone onto take all three points the decision could have been swept under the carpet, but the powers that be helped to make sure tonight was not to be Arsenal’s night…

Would the goal have given the team confidence to run away with the game?

Patrick