Bitter pundit slams Arteta after Arsenal win against Fulham

BeIN Sports’ Richard Keys is not a fan of Mikel Arteta and he is incapable of hiding it.

The Gunners manager has been in charge of the club since 2019 and they believe he is the right man to make them a top team again.

Arteta’s work at the Emirates has been impressive after he turned them from one of the struggling English giants into a table-topping side with four wins from four games.

The former midfielder is an animated character on the pitch, and Amazon’s All or Nothing has revealed that he is quite a personality off it as well.

But not everyone likes that and Keys belongs to that group. He admits he finds the Arsenal gaffer irritating in a recent comment.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I can’t hide the fact I find him [Arteta] extremely irritating. ‘Waving his arms around like a windmill for 90 minutes, as if anyone can hear him, let alone see him. And he’s never in his technical area.

‘They’ve over-celebrated this – it’s a 2-1 win against newly promoted Fulham.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mikel Arteta does not have to be liked by Keys to do his job and let’s not forget that the pundit resigned from Sky Sports in disgrace.

The Arsenal gaffer is doing a good job and his team will continue to thrive regardless of what Keys and other pundits think of him.

