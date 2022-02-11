Bitter Wolves star aims a sly dig at Arsenal after Gunners win

Ruben Neves has aimed a sly dig at Arsenal by claiming the Gunners celebrated their 1-0 defeat of his Wolves team like they have won a trophy.
Both clubs have been competing for a place in Europe this season and that game was a huge clash for them.
The Gunners needed to win it as they prepare to battle for a place in the Champions League.
Wolves have been very impressive in this campaign, and they gave Arsenal a very tough time.
However, Gabriel Magalhaes’ goal against the run of play proved to be the difference in the fixture.
The Gunners had to play most of the last 20 minutes with ten men after Gabriel Martinelli was given a double yellow card in quick succession.
Understandably, Arsenal celebrated the win very well after the final whistle, but Wolves star, Neves was not happy.
In his post-match interview, he said, as quoted by Sun Sports: “We saw the way they celebrated the win and that shows the level we are.
“I didn’t see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years – it was like they won the league.”
When you have just lost an important game, we don’t expect you to be happy.
It could also irritate you to see your victorious opponents celebrate their triumph.
Neves truly didn’t enjoy losing and his comments suggest he is probably a bad loser.
But it will not stop Arsenal from enjoying their victory while targeting others in the remaining games of the season.
Mikel Arteta discusses the win and red cards
That win felt almost like a trophy after a wretched January and the fact that Spurs and ManU cocked up. Losing can become an unwelcome habit so an untidy gritty win was a cause for celebration
Sue, very true. It was a bit of a nail bite in the last8min.
Neves is grasping at straws. It is pretty obvious that this race for top four is going down to the wire and every victory needs to be savoured. Lage’s comments about strange reffing calls shows that Wolves were as desperate as we were to win.
Yesterday was hug. An ugly, gritty, huge win.
Its an attempt to garner support and sympathy. A perception that any Arsenal victory is unjust and undeserved and must be frowned upon in social media.
Its an attempt to garner support and sympathy. A perception that any Arsenal victory is unjust and undeserved and must be frowned upon in social media.
Gabriel’s goal wasn’t against the run of play. It was a well deserved goal because we absolutely dominated the first half and could have been 2 or 3 up. Wolves only became threatening after the card and a little in the 2nd half before the Red card. I wonder which game you watched.
instead of fighting this undeniable truth, let’s use this as a motivational force moving forward so that such comments are but a thing of the past
Men against girls
I think he meant Arsenal don’t have the same mentality as before…..that’s true if we happy with 6th place…..in the past beating a team like Wolves was one of those things..but he is forgetting these are young people and this is a new team………well done Arsenal..was worried about this game…
So Neves hasn’t seen us celebrate like that in the last 10 years. He obviously never watched our last 4 FA Cup Final wins.
The team battled right to the end and thoroughly deserved the 3 points imo. Totally understand why the celebrated like they did.