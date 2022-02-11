Bitter Wolves star aims a sly dig at Arsenal after Gunners win

Ruben Neves has aimed a sly dig at Arsenal by claiming the Gunners celebrated their 1-0 defeat of his Wolves team like they have won a trophy.

Both clubs have been competing for a place in Europe this season and that game was a huge clash for them.

The Gunners needed to win it as they prepare to battle for a place in the Champions League.

Wolves have been very impressive in this campaign, and they gave Arsenal a very tough time.

However, Gabriel Magalhaes’ goal against the run of play proved to be the difference in the fixture.

The Gunners had to play most of the last 20 minutes with ten men after Gabriel Martinelli was given a double yellow card in quick succession.

Understandably, Arsenal celebrated the win very well after the final whistle, but Wolves star, Neves was not happy.

In his post-match interview, he said, as quoted by Sun Sports: “We saw the way they celebrated the win and that shows the level we are.

“I didn’t see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years – it was like they won the league.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

When you have just lost an important game, we don’t expect you to be happy.

It could also irritate you to see your victorious opponents celebrate their triumph.

Neves truly didn’t enjoy losing and his comments suggest he is probably a bad loser.

But it will not stop Arsenal from enjoying their victory while targeting others in the remaining games of the season.

