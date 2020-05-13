Arsenal at risk in unfair potential method to decide 2019/20 season.

Arsenal could drop as low as 13th in the final Premier League table if one potential method for ending the season is used.

It is not yet clear if football will be able to resume due to the coronavirus crisis, and that could mean we’ll need an innovative new way of deciding the final table.

ESPN have laid out some of the possible methods that could be used, and there’s one in particular that would be awful news for Arsenal.

The report explains that the season could be decided based on standings after 19 games, so that teams can’t complain as much about fairness due to everyone playing everyone once.

While we understand the thinking there, it’s surely still a fairer reflection on how a team has performed over the course of the season if you take the current league table as final.

Of course, it’s not a complete season and it has its issues, but at least a higher chunk of clubs will have played each other twice.

For Arsenal, this method would be pretty disastrous as we’d drop back down to 13th, which seems pretty unfair as it would only include one of our games under current manager Mikel Arteta, whose arrival has been significant in turning our form around and giving us an admittedly small glimmer of hope of qualifying for Europe.

It seems ridiculous that so many games and goals could just be wiped from the record books like that, but ESPN do note this idea was rejected as an option for settling Ligue 1.

Let’s hope football can somehow return safely, and if not, let’s hope there is a rather more sensible way of deciding how to settle the title, European places, and relegation.