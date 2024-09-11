BK Hacken boss expects “fast-paced, high-intensity games” when they face Arsenal Women in UWCL

After going through the UEFA Women’s Champions League Round 1 qualifiers, beating Rangers 6-0 and Rosenborg 1-0, our Gunner women booked their spot in the round 2 qualifiers.

On Monday 9th the UEFA draw for the Round 2 fixtures was done, and our Gunners were booked to take on Swedish side BK Hacken.

Well, though all focus has been on how we Gooners have reacted to that fixture, how has BK Hacken reacted to it?

Mak Lind, BK Hacken manager, says they know Arsenal all too well. He anticipates that since the two teams play the same way, they will try to press and suffocate each other. He also expects a fast-paced, exciting match, which should keep us Gooners on the edge of our seats.

Lind said, “It was an exciting draw. We know Arsenal well. I expect them to press high against us, and we plan to do the same. It’s going to be a couple of fast-paced, high-intensity games that could go either way. We’re really looking forward to it.”

After missing out on last season’s Women’s Champions League football, when our Gunners failed to get out of Round 1, Arsenal are hungry to get back playing in the Premier European competition. That should make it difficult for any opponent to want to face them.

BK Hacken may have ideas of how to contain Arsenal, but their worst luck is that Arsenal have their top player last season, Rosa Kafaji, and their former striker, Stina Blackstenius, who could come back to haunt them in that fixture.

Match Details

The first leg will be played in Sweden on September 18 or 19, 2024 .

The return leg at Arsenal’s home ground is scheduled for September 25 or 26, 2024.

The winner of this two-legged tie will advance to the Champions League group stage.

