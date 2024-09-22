BK Hacken boss hoping Arsenal “wear themselves out” in WSL clash with Man City Women

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 01: Arsenal fans show their support outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final 2nd leg match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium on May 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

In the first of two UEFA Women’s Champions League round 2 qualifying games, Arsenal Women sadly lost 1-0 to BK Hacken. As the two prepare to clash at Meadow Park in the second leg, our Gunners have no choice but to prepare for a game of their lives against the Swedish team.

Before that encounter, though, the Gunner Women must be ready to take care of Manchester City in the WSL 2024-25 opener this weekend. That game set for Sunday is just as vital as the Champions League qualification next week.

Jonas Eidevall and his team face a difficult week ahead of them, no doubt, and BK Hacken manager Mark Lind’s comments about their circumstances aren’t helping. Lind believes his team has an edge heading into the return leg; he points out that, unlike Arsenal, they are not playing this weekend and they do not play again until their game against Arsenal. He hopes Arsenal’s match against Manchester City is so intense that the Gunners aren’t as fresh as they will be facing them. He emphasizes that Arsenal is under pressure due to everything they need to do to defeat them.

“Arsenal needs to perform in the league. I hope the [Arsenal vs. Man City] match is intense, so they wear themselves out. We’re off this weekend, and we only have the return leg against Arsenal to focus on,” said Lind.

“Arsenal need to score two more goals than us to secure a spot in the Champions League group stage, so the pressure’s on them. We’re in a good position.”

If Arsenal Women want to silence their critics, they must exert every effort to defeat Man City and BK Hacken. These two matches will unveil their true potential and serve as an ideal preview of this new season. Against Rosenborg and BK Hacken, our Gunners found it difficult to seize their opportunities; however, this cannot be the case against Manchester City on Sunday and BK Hacken midweek.

A clinical Arsenal is a nightmare for any opponent; so can they just be that for the next two games please?

What are your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle M

