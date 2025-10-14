Jack Wilshere recalls Mikel Arteta advice after taking the reins at Luton Town.

Former Gunner Jack Wilshere has recalled a key piece of advice from Mikel Arteta following his unveiling as the new Luton Town manager. Not long after multiple reports revealed he was close to taking over at Kenilworth Road, the Arsenal cult hero was officially announced as the new Luton boss. He replaces Matt Bloomfield, who was dismissed last week after a poor start to the League One season.

Wilshere had previously cut his teeth in management within the Arsenal youth set-up before briefly serving as interim boss at Norwich last season. The Luton job marks his first permanent managerial position for a senior side and represents a significant personal milestone for the young coach.

Arteta’s advice to Wilshere

During his unveiling, the former Arsenal midfielder recalled the words of encouragement he received from Mikel Arteta about pursuing a career in management. As reported by Sporting News, he said:

“About a year ago, I asked Mikel when he knew he was ready.

“He laughed and said, ‘You just have to jump in and swim as hard as you can.’

“He’s done that really well and this feels a little similar. It’s a different level but Arsenal wasn’t a nice place when Mikel went in. The fans weren’t sure what was happening and he built complete unity and trust in what he was doing.”

Following in Arteta’s footsteps

Just like Jack Wilshere, Mikel Arteta began his managerial career in his early to mid-thirties, with his first senior role coming a few years after learning under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Though Arteta is yet to deliver major silverware consistently with Arsenal, Wilshere will undoubtedly hope to emulate the Spaniard’s success. Arteta played a major role in restoring Arsenal to a team that consistently challenges for top honours, while he is now considered one of the best managers in world football.

Wilshere’s first permanent managerial appointment will not be an easy one. Back-to-back relegations mean Luton now find themselves in League One, and a difficult start to the campaign has left them mid-table. Promotion back to the Championship will be the target for the former Gunner as he seeks to establish himself in management.

How do you think Jack Wilshere will fare in his first full-time managerial role?

Benjamin Kenneth

