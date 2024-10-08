Black History Month: The Top Ten best black players for Arsenal from 1990 to 1999

In October various genres celebrate Black History month. It’s a time to share and acknowledge the impact of Black heritage and culture.

When it comes to Football, Arsenal remain one of England’s biggest brands of who represent British Black culture and identity. Our away kit this season is inspired by our connection to Black culture, designed by an immigrant.

One of the main themes this year is looking back on history and reflecting.

Well, I like a top 10 list during the international break!

I’m breaking this down in the three decades that I have been alive starting with 1990-1999.

The criteria is you can select any player who made their first start for the club in that period

Some used to blush when we celebrated this month at JustArsenal which is why it’s important we carry on doing so.

10- Palo Vernazza

This is more to acknowledge the potential and reputation Vernazza had, in the same youth group as Ashley Cole.

Arsene Wenger was originally criticised for signing too many foreign talents so for him to fast track an academy graduate to the first team was a compliment.

He made his Prem debut at 18 and got his first Prem goal a year later.

While only playing 5 league games as a Gunner, Arsenal didn’t want the midfielder to leave, it was his choice to reject a three-year deal and join Watford.

At the age of 21 he had a big reputation as one to watch. That sadly changed one evening when Burglars stabbed the footballer and his friend. While that meant an injury, the biggest pain was seeing his friend pass away.

Retiring at 31, the now agent admits that mentally he never recovered from the attack and that’s the reason he quickly dropped down the football pyramid

9- Luis Boa Morte

One of Arsene Wenger’s first Arsenal signings who, while mostly being a sub for us, did make a decent career in the Premier League.

There’s zero disgrace to being a back up to our Double winning attack.

Given his form at Fulham you could argue all parties cut ties too soon?

Earnt his title and FA Cup medal but will be best remembered for what he did at the Cottage

8- Jermaine Pennant

2 million might not sound a lot in 2024, but in 1999 it was a record fee to pay for a trainee, meaning at the age of 15 there was a spotlight on him.

Anyone who’s read his book will know the teenager wasn’t ready for that kind of attention, still driving back to Nottingham to hang around with his friends.

It’s also why outside of the League Cup it took Arsene Wenger 4 years to trust the teenager to start in the Prem.

Even then, when scoring a hat trick, the player admits to being hung over.

At Birmingham and Liverpool, the talent was equally obvious, but he will admit himself, he couldn’t get out of his own desructive ways, even spending time in jail for drink driving

7- Christopher Wreh

A strange career.

Scoring in crucial 1-0 wins in the title run in, the 49 year old can claim to having contributed to our Double.

He was trusted to start at Wembley in the FA Cup Final and Charity Shield, so Arsenal Wenger saw potential. Yet in reality after leaving us he played for 10 clubs in 7 different countries, not prolific in any.

6- Kanu

One of the reasons the Gunners got a huge following in Africa. Kanu had already flown the flag for Nigeria at the 1996 Olympics while also lifting the Champions League with Ajax.

His career though seemed to be over when he needed surgery for a heart defect. Inter Milan assumed the striker lost his powers, making his signing to Arsenal a gamble.

Anything he achieved from that point on was a bonus. The fact he would still win major honours makes an amazing story.

Not a great goal scorer but a scorer of great goals

5- Anelka

Not for the last time, Mr Wenger used his French connections to bring a 17-year-old Anelka to London.

Many of his peers have said that judged based on first appearances the striker was better than Thierry Henry.

Yet it was also apparent the teenager was a loner, not interacting in training and earning the nickname Le Sulk

The manager’s long term vision was to link up Anelka with Henry, but he left the Capital of England sooner than planned.

He’s since admitted regretting ever leaving the club, especially the way his brothers negotiated his exit which was hugely disrespectful to Mr Wenger and Dein.

Anelka’s siblings essentially refused Mr Wenger any dialogue with the player.

It’s one of the best deals in our history, Real Madrid invested 23 million on a talent which cost us half a million. That paid for our training ground and Henry!

It would be wrong to say Anelka underachieved when you see his medal collection, but he never became the superstar it seemed possible when at Highbury

4 Ashley Cole

This is where you have to decide if your list is based on ability or popularity?

The reason many Gooners remain angry with Ashley Cole is because they loved him.

He was one of our own, graduating from our academy and winning Doubles and being one of the Invincibles.

The left back should have been our future captain, the face of our transition as we moved to the Emirates.

He had verbally agreed for that to be the plan until, as David Dein admits, the board went back on the terms of the deal.

It was the first sign of paying off stadium debt impacting on our first team.

Mr Dein has since admitted it was a mistake.

Not just did the defender become rich, he would win every possible honour at the Bridge.

Don’t ever forget his success with us though.

His understanding with Pires and Henry on the left was responsible for the most successful period in our history

3 – Patrick Vieira

While not officially Arsene Wenger’s first signing, while working his notice in Japan our new boss insisted the teenager be waiting for him in England.

Vieira would be a huge part in the standards changing at Highbury.

It’s rare that a 19-year-old moves countries and becomes instantly one of the most professional players in the dressing room.

Yet, there was a drinking culture in North London that meant resistance towards new dietary, medical and training methods. The midfielder would have been the most used to it.

Unlike even a Henry, his peers say from day one it was apparent a gem had been found.

The face of this transition period, Vieira had the build to cope with the physicality of the Prem but was also technically gifted.

The likes of Adams, Keown, Dixon and Parlour taught him the values of the shirt which he carried on after their retirement.

2 Ian Wright

Has every possible domestic medal but may have jumped a few places for the size of his personality.

For the last two decades we have been used to our star names running down contracts, desperate to leave.

It’s sweet to remember there was a time where someone was so proud to wear the shirt.

Even as a pundit, when he talks about the club his love is obvious.

Wright can identify with the average person in the street because he’s never forgotten his roots.

Not making it as a professional til late, he never took for granted the opportunity and remained humbled.

On his estate he and David Rocastle dreamt of ‘The Arsenal’.

The night before his Gunners debut, he stayed round Rocastle’s house, staying up all night, listening to stories about The Arsenal.

When you talk about sporting role models to give a community hope, Ian Wright is the perfect person.

1- Thierry Henry

Despite winning the World Cup as a winger, Arsene Wenger signed Thierry Henry with the intention of playing him as a striker. It was a vision the manager had since working with his countryman at Monaco.

The player himself, fans watching and his peers in training all had doubts especially when he began life in England with a goal drought.

A lot of coaches would have changed their mind at this point and let the individual return to where he was comfortable.

Yet Mr Wenger’s insistence that the youngster could learn the role remains one of the greatest tactical decisions in our history.

The compromise was that Henry could still start on the left, but time when to make runs into the middle. Despite no one scoring more in the red and white shirt, Henry changed what a forward could do. They could be more than a poacher.

Henry loved assisting as much as finding the net himself and shares the record for goals and assists in a season.

Vieria did a great job of taking the principles taught to him by the British Gunners and making sure they French Connection understood the standards of the club.

So where a lot of foreigners kiss the crest because it looks good, you sense Henry’s love for the badge Is genuine.

Love to know your list peeps

2000-2009 to follow

Dan

