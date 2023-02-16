Blackpool fans starting to turn on Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino

Blackpool fans are unhappy with Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino after he was sent off in their important Championship clash against Swansea.

He had received a yellow card in the first half and had to be careful, but the youngster got another booking just 12 minutes into the second period and was sent off.

Blackpool would eventually lose the game 2-1 and The Sun reports their fans are furious with the Arsenal man, with some calling for him not to play for the team again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino has had a very good loan spell at Blackpool and has been one of their best players since he moved to the club.

The youngster will learn from this experience and come back stronger and smarter on the pitch.

He is still just 19, so he is bound to make mistakes and Blackpool cannot afford to lose the midfielder.

He has been one of their best players and the coaching staff knows this, so we expect him back in the team when he returns from suspension.

As the youngster shines at the Championship club, we expect him to stake a claim on the Arsenal senior team when he returns to the Emirates at the end of this campaign.

——————————————————————

WATCH Mikel Arteta discusses the Man City defeat and the reasons why we lost the game..

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids