Arsenal Women’s Blackstenius and Hurtig hope their top-level experience can help Sweden go all the way

Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtig and their Swedish National teammates will be hoping to end their bad luck in major competitions. Let’s hope they finally find their mojo at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Last year, they missed out on picking up an Olympic gold after losing in a penalty shootout to Canada in the final. They also bowed out of last year’s European Championship in the Semis, just like in 2013. In 2019, they also reached the World Cup semi-finals and only lost to the Netherlands in extra time (The Netherlands went on to lose to the US in the finals).

Looking at such results, the Swedish women’s national team has it in them to compete; they are just unlucky. Their hope going into this year’s World Cup is that other than putting up a fight, luck will be on their side. The Swedish national team on a good day can be unbeatable with Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfo (whose goal won Barcelona this year’s Champions League), our resurgent striker Stina Blackstenius and new defensive addition Amanda Ilestedt, their in-form super defender Magdalena Eriksson; and Manchester City’s midfield engine Filippa Angeldahi.

Their coach, Peter Gerhardsson, is hoping that his experienced stars, who are excelling across Europe, will step up. He hopes they will use their experience to help his team to take the extra step in this year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. As quoted by the Star Tribune, he said, ‘Experience for the players playing in big games and big clubs is good for the national team.

“They are used to playing in front of big crowds with good teammates around them. That’s the most important thing. If you ask me what the best thing is—to play 90 minutes in the Swedish league or as a substitute at a team like Wolfsburg, I’d say the experience (of the latter) is more important.”

It certainly is a fact that our two Swedish forwards have been playing at the highest level this season, with games like our Champions League semifinal attracting over 50,000 fans to the Emirates. Their experience could be vital for Sweden this summer.

Michelle Maxwell

