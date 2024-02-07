Blackstenius? Lacasse? D’Angelo? Predicted Arsenal Women lineup in London City Conti Cup QF

My predicted line up for AWFC vs London City Women

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad will travel to Princes Park to face off against London City Lionesses, in the quarter finals of this season’s Continental Cup. As the reigning champions, Arsenal will want to try and keep a hold of their trophy and we won’t have to travel far to try and get the job done. Coming off the disappointing loss to West Ham at the weekend, our women will want to bounce back, and where better to do it than in the competition we are most successful in? I expect a lot of changes from the weekend and I’m hoping a few of our fringe players will get a run. Here’s how I expect us to be lining up.

In goal, I think Sabrina D’Angelo will get the nod. Sabs had a great game between the sticks when we faced off against Reading and kept a clean sheet. We could possibly see a debut game for newly singed Sarah Bouhaddi, as she hasn’t yet made an appearance in red and white, but it’s honestly a toss up between the two at this moment. I’d be very surprised if Zinsberger got the nod in a cup game.

In defence, I expect a back four of Fox, Williamson, Codina and McCabe. McCabe comes back from her one game suspension, and I think she starts at left back. Williamson has just come back into the squad, after being out for what seemed like forever injured, and I think this is the perfect game to get her back in the swing of things and grow her confidence. Leah did start against West Ham, but this might be an easier game for her to get into and shine. Codina has been great when she’s played this season, and is a definite starter for me at the back. I also think Fox gets the nod after some impressive football over the past few games.

In the midfield I expect a 3 of Cooney-Cross, Pelova and Maanum sitting just in front of the two holding midfielders. Cooney-Cross came on off the bench against West Ham and looked good. She brings a lot of composure to our midfield, and has great vision to go forward and make passes not many would see themselves. Pelova has been great, linking up well with Fox at right back and, when playing next to Cooney-Cross, has looked at her best. With Maanum sitting a bit further in front to try and control the play when moving forward, but also able to get back if needed – a role she plays perfectly.

In attack, I expect a front three of Lacasse, Blackstenius and Foord. Foord has been unreal this season and has become a regular starter, in both league and cup games. She’s been unbelievably fast and skilled this season, and seems to always find a way to score a goal, or create one. I think Lacasse will get the nod over Mead as she hasn’t played in a few weeks, and deserves some minutes. Blackstenius up front – I just have this feeling she’s going to be on fire tonight and hopefully bags some much-needed goals.

What’s’ your thoughts Gooners? What’s your predicted Arsenal Women lineup to beat London City Lionesses tonight?

Match kicks off at 19:00 UK, 7th February. You can watch the match live on The FA Player.

COYGW!

Daisy Mae

