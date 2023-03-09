Blackstenius steps up again as Arsenal Women beat Liverpool 2-0 at Meadow Park

The Arsenal women seem to have channelled their Continental Cup success into the league. 3 days after beating Chelsea 3-1, Arsenal put on another inspirational performance in the WSL, beating Liverpool 2-0 at Meadow Park, with goals from an in-form Stina Blackstenius (in the 28th minute), who controlled the ball on her chest and swivelled it to finish, and Caitlin Foord (in the 34th minute), who headed a deflected goal from Blackstenius strike, which the Liverpool goalie parried, for their first league win in 2023.

After the Conti Cup, we shouted out Blackstenius for stepping up. Arsenal’s struggles in 2023, which saw them winless in their first 3 WSL games, were mostly due to the fact they lacked a reliable goalscorer without Beth Mead (and even Vivienne Miadema). Against Liverpool, she also deserves every praise for her masterclass performance; amid all criticism of not contributing in attack, she has started to silence her critics with two goals in two plus an assist.

Before the Chelsea weekend, many had questions about Arsenal not converting their chances in front of goal. But Jonas Eidevall seems to have found a way to get something out of his attack, and he admitted as much after the Liverpool game while noting they can still improve, saying via Arseblog, “While we were getting a lot out of those situations against Chelsea on Sunday, I think we created almost twice as many of them tonight, and that is where we need to be critical and say we need to create more because they are good situations we got into. But we created enough to win the game, but we need to look for the next step.”

Michelle Maxwell

