Blow as Arsenal target confesses to supporting big rival

Arsenal and Manchester United are in a battle to sign Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta and the attacker has handed the Gunners a huge transfer blow.

Højlund is being compared to Erling Haaland in some quarters and might change clubs in the summer.

United and Arsenal are two Premier League clubs that can meet Atalanta’s asking price and the player’s financial demands.

This means choosing either side now comes down to the player deciding which of the clubs he wants to join.

A report via Sportwitness reveals he has made it clear before he is a United fan. The 20-year-old said:

“Now that you ask, I will not hide the fact that I am a huge Manchester United fan.

“So personally, it would be one of the biggest things for me, but of course that doesn’t mean that I would turn down other big clubs if the offers come at some point.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Højlund is obviously a big talent who is just starting his career, so there is plenty of room for growth.

United is searching for a striker, but they are likely to sign a more established player, which should make life easier for us in terms of adding Højlund to our squad.

The attacker will also be more than happy to move to England, so we must keep pressing to win the race for his signature.

