Blow-by-blow account of Arsenal 6 Lens 0 – Knockouts here we come

Arsenal vs Lens match report

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad welcomed RC Lens to The Emirates last night and walked away, not only topping the group and getting automatic promotion, but also walked away 6-0 winners after a dominating performance in the red and the white.

It took Arsenal only 13 minutes to score the first goal, after a whipped ball in from Tomiyasu landed on the head of Jesus, he knocked the ball into the path of Kai Havertz who was waiting in the perfect position to tap it past the keeper and put Arsenal 1-0 up. Another good goal for Havertz, being in the right place at the right time and put our team in the driving seat.

The confidence continued and Arsenal were looking for another and only 8 minutes later they got their wish. Saka was making a run down the wing, cut back inside and beat about 5 Lens players and somehow making it into the box and getting toe on the ball to poke it forward into the path of Jesus, who fired the ball into the back of the Lens keepers net to put arsenal 2-0.

Only 2 minutes later Arsenal were back on the scoresheet with Havertz winning the ball back in the midfield and spotting the run of Martinelli into the box who took a shot, but it was saved and cleared but only as far as Saka who pretty much chested and kneed the ball into the net to make it 3-0.

Literally only 4 minutes later, the 4th goal of the match went in, making it 4 goals in 14 minutes. Again, another perfect ball from Tomiyasu found the feet of Martinelli who pushed down the wing, cutting inside and then taking a shot on the corner of the box, firing the ball into the bottom right hand corner of the net and putting Arsenal 4-0 up with only 27 minutes played.

Just before half time Arsenal made It 5 with a bullet of a shot from Odegaard after another great ball from Tomiyasu into the box that landed near Odegaard who volleyed the ball into the back of the net to make it 5-0 before half time.

The second half was a lot like the first but without as many goals, Arsenal dominated, but Lens looked to try stay solid and not let any more goals in, defending well and staying solid in their set up. Arteta was able to make a full list of subs and was able to rest a few of his players.

In the 84th minute, Martinelli was seen going down in the box and after a few minutes VAR had intervened and were checking for a penalty, but not for the tackle on Martinelli but for hand ball, the ref went over to the screen and confirmed the penalty, and after a little discussion, Jorginho stepped up and thumped the ball into the back of the Lens net sending their keeper the wrong way.

A huge night for Arsenal, qualified for the round of 16 and a dominant performance that will hopefully show the rest of Europe that we mean business.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

