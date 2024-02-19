Blow by blow account of how Arsenal destroyed Man United Women to keep our title hopes alive

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women welcomed Manchester United Women to the Emirates in what was a sold-out stadium for the big occasion. Arsenal dominated 90% of the game and looked to be in full control throughout the whole match, walking away with the three important points after winning 3-1 at home to what has been a United side in form. Here’s a run down of everything that happened and all the goals.

Our women came out looking fierce and ready to go, having most of the possession in the opening minutes and it didn’t take long for us get on the score sheet after a set piece corner was whipped into the middle of the box by Katie McCabe and United’s winger Geyse accidentally hit the ball with her leg and went into the back of the net for an own goal, although it was an own goal it was a great start from our Arsenal Women and put us well and truly in the driving seat.

We continued to dominated possession and were controlling the game getting a few early chances before being able to make it 2-0 in the 35th minutes when Mead slipped a lovely through ball onto the run of Pelova who tried to square the ball to Blackstenius in the middle of the box, Blackstenius fumbled the ball and was going too fast to control it and United’s Katie Zelem tried to clear the ball but honestly turned into a bit of a cross onto the head of Lacasse in the box who then fired the ball into a somewhat open net to make it 2-0.

Just before half time Lacasse made a run down the wing making it to the goal line before cross the ball into the box, Little got a head on the ball and managed to knock it behind her into the completely free Mead, Mead took a touch a tried to go forward before United’s Gemma Evans took the feet from under her inside the box and the ref pointed to the spot. Little stepped up and calmly placed the ball into the left corner of the net, sending Earps the wrong way and making it 3-0 as our women walked down the tunnel.

The second half started very much the same and Arsenal were in full control, getting chance after chance. Mead hit the post twice and United’s defence looked lost, trying to scramble the ball away time after time.

It wasn’t until the dying minutes of extra time that we saw a bit of spark from United when Ella Toone whipped a cross into the box from the left wing. Sabrina D’Angelo came out and tried to collect the ball but missed it altogether and the ball ended up at the feet of United’s Garcia who tapped the ball into an open net to make it 3-1.

A great performance from our women, unfortunately we could keep a clean sheet, but we walked away victorious with three needed points after the past few league games and will hopefully give us the confidence going forward to keep challenging for the top spot and the Champions League places for next season.

We are back in it guys!

Daisy Mae

Michelle Maxwell

