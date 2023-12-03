Blow-by-Blow Review of Arsenal 2 Wolves 1 – Nervous end to a dominant performance

Arsenal vs Wolves match report

Arsenal welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers to The Emirates on Saturday afternoon and walked away 2-0 winners after another dominant display from the Gunners. Wolves put up a fight in the second half, but again Arsenal fought through it and walked away with all three points and currently sitting 4 points clear on top of the table. Here’s a run down of the match.

The game started off very much with Arsenal starting on the front foot from kick off, looking confident and composed and ready to go, and it didn’t take long for us to get going. In the 6th minute, Saka was seen dribbling the ball down the wing, cut inside, somehow getting past 2 Wolves players and nudged the ball to Jesus who with his back to the goal held the ball up and then passed it back to Saka, who then ran onto it and passed it forward to Tomiyasu who knocked it back into the path of Saka who took a quick look up, then fired it past the keeper to make it 1-0.

A great teamwork goal, first time passes, in little triangles to push forward and create the chance and the space for Saka to run into. Lovely finish and again with the help of Tomiyasu (who has picked up 3 assists in the last 2 games), Arsenal get off to an early start and looked to fill the squad with confidence.

Only 7 minutes later Arsenal are back on the scoresheet and it was no other than our captain, Martin Odegaard. The play starting at the feet of Zinchenko who played a one-two to Gabriel Jesus who spotted Odegaard alone at the top of the box and put the ball on a plate for our captain to fire into the Wolves net to make it 2-0. Ending the half fully in the driving seat and were far the better team in the first half.

The second half started off a lot like the first and saw Arsenal dominate the possession but didn’t look as dangerous going forward as the first half. Arsenal being able to sit back and form a block in defence but Wolves started to get back into the game and were fighting to get one back.

As the game came to a close Wolves started to bring up the tempo and started to look dangerous going forward and In the dying minutes of regular time, they managed to get a goal back on the scoresheet. After a sloppy moment from Zinchenko, Nelson Semedo managed to nab the ball from his feet and put the ball into the path of Matheus Cunha who fired the ball into the back of the net, beating David Raya and getting Wolves right back into the game.

6 minutes extra time was added and Arteta set his squad up to defend in a low block, bringing on Kiwior and Jorginho in the dying minutes to try lock down our defence and after what seemed like a very long 6 minutes and Arteta pacing up and down the sideline, the final whistle blew and Arsenal walked away with all three points and 4 points clear of City.

What’ did you think of the match, Gooners?

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…