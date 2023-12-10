Blow-by-blow review of Aston Villa’s win over a misfiring Arsenal side

Arsenal vs Aston Villa match report

Arteta and his Arsenal squad travelled down to Villa Park in Birmingham to face off against a Aston Villa side who lately has been on fire. In their last match they beat Manchester City 1-0 and have emerged as one of the teams to beat this season. Arsenal walked away also defeated 1-0 after an early goal from McGinn and Villa now climb up to 3rd on the table just behind Arsenal by a point.

The game started off very much Villa’s and they looked ready to go from kick off, pressing Arsenal high into their own half and it only took 6 minutes for Villa to score, after Leon Bailey made a run down the right wing, beating several Arsenal defenders and cutting the ball back into the box where John McGinn was waiting to thump the ball into the back of the net, beating David Raya and putting Villa 1-0 up.

Arsenal were on the back foot but continued to try get an equaliser in the first half. Martinelli creating a lot of chances but it just didn’t feel like Arsenal’s night. In the 35th minute Martinelli nearly equalised when he lobbed Emi Martinez but couldn’t get to the ball before a Villa defender who cleared the ball off the goal line. Only minutes later Havertz brought the ball down the wing and somehow got a pass off to Odegaard who was right in front of goal but he smashed it straight at the keeper.

In the second half Arsenal kept pushing forward and trying to equalise. Coming very close after a corner was whipped in and some miscommunication from Ollie Watkins and Emi Martinez nearly saw an own goal but was cleared from the goal line again and somehow into Martinez’s gloves. Arsenal pushed on but it just didn’t feel like our night and felt like we just needed a bit of luck.

In the 61st minute Saka got through on goal, beating the keeper and then placing the ball into the net but was quickly ruled offside. Again, in the 81st minute the ball was in the back of the Villa net when Havertz looked to nudge it in but again was ruled out after a hand ball was detected in the lead up to the goal.

Villa walked away with all three points and left Arsenal chasing for top spot after Liverpool beat Crystal Palace and Arsenal lost the chance to go back top of the league. A game that Arsenal had plenty of chances and just weren’t clinical enough throughout the match. Villa played well and look dangerous contenders this season. A disappointing loss for our Arsenal lads after being in control for most of the game.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

