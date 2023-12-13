Blow-by-blow Review of the exciting PSV v Arsenal draw

PSV vs Arsenal match report

PSV Eindhoven welcomed Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad to Philips stadium to face off in the last game of The Champions League group stages. Both sides had already qualified for the round of 16 before going into the match after both doing extremely well and dominating their group, but after a loss against Aston Villa on the weekend, Arsenal and Areta would have wanted to bounce back with a win but walked away sharing the points, after what was a good game of end-to-end football.

The game started out in what looked PSV’s favour and the Dutch side saw a lot of the ball and plenty of chances in the first 25 minutes, looking to be the better team and were a lot more dangerous when going forward. Arsenal looked a bit lost, with Arteta making a lot of changes due to wanting to rest a few players and give some fringe players some much needed minutes, we weren’t connecting as well as we usually would with our strongest eleven, but were defending well and trying to find our feet in the game.

Just before half time, Reiss Nelson was seen making a run towards the back and after a quick 1-2, with Cedric, he spotted the run of Eddie Nketiah on the edge of the box and with a quick look up Eddie fired the ball towards the corner of the goal and nestled into the bottom right hand corner, beating the PSV keeper and making it 1-0 going into half time.

Arguably it was not the most deserved lead but although Arsenal didn’t have as many chances as PSV in the first half, Eddie’s finish was clinical.

In the second half we saw a lot more of the same, PSV had a lot of the ball and a lot of chances and looked to be finding the energy to fight back and try get something from the game. It didn’t take them long into the second half to do so. In the 50th minute Ricardo Pepi looped a ball through to Yorbe Vertessen, narrowly being missed by Saliba, and ran onto the ball and fired accurately towards the bottom right-hand corner. The ball hit the inside of the post and went in, beating Ramsdale, who was at full stretch, and making it 1-1.

The game continued with a lot of end-to-end football, both having their chances but both not clinical enough to get a second, personally I think towards the 75 minutes both sides began to think about the other games they are set to play and with both teams already qualified for the round of 16, both teams took their foot off the pedal, and both looked happy with a draw, walking away sharing the points and looking onto their next challenge.

What was your thoughts on last night’s game Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Watch the highlights here…..

