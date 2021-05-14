Blow for Arsenal as AC Milan enter into talks for 20 year-old target

AC Milan are claimed to have held talks over a deal to sign Feyernoord’s Orkun Kokcu, a player believed to be a target of both Tottenham and Arsenal.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to sign the Turkish midfielder over the last two years, with reports in the DailyMail going back as far as 18 months knowing of our interest in his signature.

The Feyernoord star was just breaking into the first-team at that point, before eventually agreeing a new contract with his club before the end of the season.

The 20 year-old was initially believed to be most comfortable as a winger, but has taken on a more central role this season, and it would be interesting to see where his new club will look to get the best out of him.

AC Milan may well be that club, after the DailyMail cited Italian reports stating that his representatives had held talks with the club over a future move.

His current club isn’t believed to be in the best place financially, and the Mail also added that should they fail to qualify for Europe they could well be forced into selling cheaply.

Could Kokcu be the exact type of player the club will be looking at this summer?

Patrick