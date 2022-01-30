AC Milan have emerged as potential suitors for Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, a player believed to be on Arsenal’s radar.

The Gunners appeared to be working hard to bring in Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina earlier in the window, only for Juventus to forge ahead and sign the Serbian, and they are now believed to have turned their attentions to Isak.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck this month, and that has been made further unlikely following interest from AC Milan, with InsideFutbol citing La Gazzetta as their source.

The Rossoneri are claimed to be keen on bolstering their frontline, with the club keen to get themselves back on track to challenge for the title, trailing their city rivals Inter by only four points at present.

Our need for a new forward is surely stronger than Milan’s, knowing that they currently have both Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic vying for their central role, while we are currently slim-pickings in that department.

Not only is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked with the exit door, but both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are inside the final six months of their deals, and have uncertain futures also.

What should pose attractive for Isak is our young and exciting playing squad who all appear to be thriving together in the first-team, although I doubt he would be thinking of taking up a move that wasn’t going to guarantee him first-team football regardless.

Could Isak snub Arsenal for Milan?

Patrick