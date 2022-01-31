Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now expected to return to Arsenal after talks with Barcelona broke down.

Sky Sports News announced that the Gabon international is now expected to travel back to London after talks over a deal to join the Catalan club broke down. They also claim that his reason for travelling to the Spain was to visit family members, not to try and facilitate a move to the Camp Nou, although he was spotted in and around the club.

Paul Merson joked that his next move could be ‘to visit some other family members in Galatasaray or something’, whilst claiming that it would be a big ask for him and Mikel Arteta to repair their relationship after what has gone on.

It is hard to know what to believe right now, with reports in Spain having recently claimed that he had a medical booked in to start any minute now.

There appears to be little talk of any arrivals in north London on today’s Sky Sports News Deadline Day show unfortunately, which has to be a real worry, but there is still seven hours left for something to happen.

Fingers crossed guys…

Patrick