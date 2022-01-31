Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now expected to return to Arsenal after talks with Barcelona broke down.
Sky Sports News announced that the Gabon international is now expected to travel back to London after talks over a deal to join the Catalan club broke down. They also claim that his reason for travelling to the Spain was to visit family members, not to try and facilitate a move to the Camp Nou, although he was spotted in and around the club.
Paul Merson joked that his next move could be ‘to visit some other family members in Galatasaray or something’, whilst claiming that it would be a big ask for him and Mikel Arteta to repair their relationship after what has gone on.
It is hard to know what to believe right now, with reports in Spain having recently claimed that he had a medical booked in to start any minute now.
There appears to be little talk of any arrivals in north London on today’s Sky Sports News Deadline Day show unfortunately, which has to be a real worry, but there is still seven hours left for something to happen.
Fingers crossed guys…
Patrick
Dunno if anyone else noticed but Denis Zakaria has joined Juve for a total of £7.7million.
That seems considerably cheap considering we have been linked to him for over 2 years and was quoted in excess of £25 million?
Thought that a bit curious myself and surely worth a punt.
Anyway skeleton crew for rest of the season likely, hope there are no injuries. Operation clean house nearly complete. Club sure they don’t want to loan Martinelli or ESR before the window closes?
Aubameyang was so desperate to leave that he flew himself to Barca (without the Arsenal FC knowing). He was also willing to take less wages! WTF happened to this guy? Last year we all wanted him to sign a contract extension and couldn’t be happier when he did! Something is not right at the club. Is it MA? Edu? or someone else?
The phrase ‘sinking ship’ comes to mind. But I agree with you, there is something just not right?
It is what it is I suppose. I don’t think there is much left to clear out..?
Lets just hope that there is ‘a cunning plan’ in the summer, but I am not holding my breath as a majority of these loans will be coming back.
Also, if Auba did try and push for this transfer it doesn’t bode well for his Arsenal career this season and next.
I actually feel sorry for the guy.
You answered your own question when you said he went without permission to Barcelona.
Deal collapsed because of finances. It was reported that Auba was so desperate that he would play for them with considerable wage reduction. Seems reasonable given his personal situation.
So only reason it has failed is because Arsenal donkeys asked for obligation to buy or put the obligation fee way too high. Its not like we had ANY leverage in that deal.
So what now? Auba on the bench, collecting 350k a week until next summer? Brilliant business!