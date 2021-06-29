Blow for Arsenal as Austrian ‘David Beckham’ eyes European football

Marcel Sabitzer is claimed to be keen on playing European football next season, which will come as a blow for potential suitors Arsenal.
The Gunners are believed to be ready to make a solid investment this summer, with a supposed warchest of £250 Million claimed to have been signed off by the club’s owners.
Sabitzer enjoyed a positive Euros with Austria, who were recently eliminated by Italy, but they were able to end the Azzurri’s record run without conceding, becoming the first club to score against them in over 1100 minutes.
RB Leipzig are now claimed to be looking to cash-in on his signature, although he is claimed to be keen on playing in Europe.
HITC insists that money talks however, and we could well beat some of our rivals if we were to better their contract offer.
The Austrian has been likened to David Beckham due his amazing dead ball speciality, with Bundesliga.com describing him as a goalscoring midfielder.
AC Milan and Roma are also claimed to be interested in his signature this summer, who is said to have a release claue of €50 Million as stated in Bild.
Could Arsenal tempt Sabitzer to North London despite our lack of European football? Would he be a good fit within our squad?
Patrick
How true is this fact about Arsenal having 250m pound war chest, does it include sale of some players or has Cronk changed his heart and ready to spend big for the good of the club? If so, we need not worry since if this player wants European football, there are others wanting to come to Arsenal, provided we are ready to spend. We are still a big brand and can attract good players provided we show real ambition.