Blow for Arsenal as Barcelona enter race to sign Spanish midfielder

Dani Ceballos has been impressing on loan at Arsenal this season, but a permanent deal may be tough following news that Barcelona are eyeing a move.

The 23 year-old joined on a season-long loan from Real Madrid last summer, albeit without an agreed option to buy, and has thoroughly impressed despite playing under two different managers and being hampered by injury.

Arsenal had been linked with a potential deal to keep the midfielder beyond the summer, whether on another loan or on a permanent deal, but they may now struggle to strike such a move.

Don Balon claims that Barcelona are credited with an interest in the Arsenal loanee, whilst claiming that he will be surplus to requirements at Real Madrid.

Don Balon describes Zinedine Zidane as the ‘archienemigo’ (arch-enemy) of Ceballos, seemingly claiming that the duo will not be able to work together at the club, but whether Real would be willing to come to an agreement with Barca for one of their players is another story.

No player has moved between the clubs since Javier Saviola made the move from Barca to Madrid 13 years ago, but should ZZ and Dani fail to repair their relationship then it would be no shock for the two Spanish giants to agree to such a transfer.

Does Ceballos have a chance of playing for Real next term? Would Ceballos fit in at Barcelona? Should Arsenal make Ceballos a priority signing this summer? Could Arteta persuade Ceballos to stay in North London with the offer of guaranteed football?

