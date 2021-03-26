Blow for Arsenal as Barcelona eye strike-target

Barcelona are believed to be eyeing Arsenal target Andre Silva as a potential signing this summer.

The Stuttgart striker has been in fine form since quitting AC Milan in 2019, and is well deserving of the attention he is getting coming up to the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are believed to be keen on his signature, with current question marks over the futures of both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette, and correspondent Charles Watts believes both could be sold this summer.

They may well have to look elsewhere however as Spanish giants Barca emerge as potential suitors, according to Portuguese outlet Abola.PT although they are still believed to favour the arrival of Memphis Depay.

The Dutch forward will become a free agent this summer, when his Lyon contract comes to an end, and he is linked with the likes of Juventus as well as Paris Saint-Germain also.

He is unlikely to be shy of options with 57 goals and 42 assists from his 132 appearances in Ligue 1, and Depay may well have a number of offers to choose from before making his decision.

Arsenal would likely struggle to land Silva if Barcelona do come calling, and with just two years remaining on his current Stuttgart contract, you would imagine that the Bundesliga side would be willing to entertain reasonable offers for his signature.

Would Silva be the ideal Laca replacement?

Patrick