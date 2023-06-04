Blow for Arsenal as Bayern Munich is now close to signing Rice

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to add Declan Rice to their squad this summer, as the Englishman seems to be close to moving to Bayern Munich.

Rice is one of the top midfielders around Europe right now and several clubs want to add him to their squad this summer.

Arsenal hopes to win the race, but it is difficult because several clubs are also in the running, like Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

The German side seems to be favourites now after Thomas Tuchel spoke with the English midfielder.

A report via the Metro claims Rice is now open to moving to Bavaria and Bayern is closing in on a shock swoop for him, leaving Arsenal empty-handed.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a coveted player in this transfer window, so we expect top clubs to show an interest in his signature.

Bayern are serial winners of the German league, so they will offer him a better chance to win titles if that is his goal.

However, we have to work very hard to convince him to move to the Emirates instead.

If that does not happen, we must turn to another alternative as fast as possible, so the smart thing to do is to get an answer from Rice as soon as the Conference League final ends.

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…