Blow for Arsenal as Brazilian talent openly chooses Barcelona

Arsenal is one of the clubs keen to add Vitor Roque to their squad but may have missed out on the Brazilian talent.

The wonder kid plays for Athletico Paranaense but would almost certainly join a European club in the summer.

Arsenal is competing against top sides on the continent, including Barcelona, as they seek to add another South American prodigy to their group.

However, Roque has spoken about his future and clearly has a dream club in mind, which is not Arsenal.

The attacker chose Barca and insists that playing for the Camp Nou side has always been his dream.

He tells Sport:

‘Yes, it’s a dream not only for me but also for any player who comes along.

‘If I end up going to Barca, it will be a great joy for my family and for me.

‘That’s why I have to keep working hard and hope that everything comes together in time.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

When an 18-year-old is this clear about where he wants to play next, it is hard to convince him otherwise.

Roque remains one of the best talents around and will choose from among some of the best sides in Europe as his next destination.

It seems we have lost the battle, but there is no agreement between his team and Barca yet, so we probably still have a chance.

WATCH – Arteta “had no doubt we would turn it around” after mid-season blip. “I see ghow much the players want it”…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids