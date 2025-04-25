Blow for Arsenal as Bundesliga forward signs new deal with reduced salary

Arsenal had been hopeful of convincing Leroy Sane to return to the Premier League and join them this summer. The German winger had been running down his contract at Bayern Munich, and it appeared that the Bavarians were no longer keen on retaining his services. This created an opportunity for Arsenal, as well as several other clubs, to dream of working with the former Manchester City star.

Sane’s contract situation was a point of interest, particularly as several other Bayern players were also due for contract renewals. This included Sane, whose future at the club had seemed uncertain for some time. However, as talks over a potential renewal with Bayern progressed slowly, Arsenal seized the opportunity, seeing a chance to bring the talented winger to the Premier League. The Gunners believed that Sane’s experience and skill would be highly beneficial for their squad, providing much-needed depth in an attacking role.

However, Sane’s intentions were clear when he decided to stay in Munich. He has now dealt Arsenal a major blow by agreeing to a new contract with Bayern. According to FC Bayern Insider, the winger has even agreed to lower his salary in order to sign an extension, effectively putting an end to any speculation about his future. This news comes as a disappointment to Arsenal, who had been hopeful of securing his services for the upcoming season.

With Sane no longer available, Arsenal will now have to shift their focus and search for alternative options in the market. While Sane would have certainly been a valuable addition to their squad, his signing may not have been the perfect fit in hindsight. Given his age and the struggles he has faced in recent seasons at Bayern, there could have been concerns about his ability to thrive in the fast-paced and physically demanding environment of the Premier League. It is possible that his performances could have been inconsistent, and the Gunners might ultimately be better off pursuing other targets who could provide a long-term solution.

In the end, although the disappointment of missing out on Sane is understandable, Arsenal’s pursuit of other alternatives may be in their best interests. The club will now likely look elsewhere for a winger who can contribute consistently, with an eye on their future ambitions.