Blow for Arsenal as Caicedo signs a new Brighton deal

Arsenal has been handed a major blow ahead of the summer transfer window as Moises Caicedo has extended his contract with Brighton.

The Gunners targeted the midfielder in the January window and he even penned an open letter to his current employers to let him leave.

However, the Seagulls turned down the offers and Arsenal gave up the chase and moved for Jorginho instead.

The league leaders are expected to target more players in the summer and some reports suggest they will return for the Ecuadorian.

Having almost lost the midfielder in January, Brighton has moved to secure his future, with The Sun reporting that he has signed a new deal until 2027 with the Seagulls.

He would now get significantly more money in wages than he made before and Brighton hopes that will keep him loyal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brighton has made a smart move to tie down Caicedo to a new deal, but that does not mean we cannot still add him to our squad.

Getting him on a new long-term deal protects his value and could see us spend even more to secure his signature if we return for him at the end of this season.

