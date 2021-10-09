Blow for Arsenal as CEO confirms new contract for attacking target

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed that a new contract is set to be announced in the coming 10 days, in a blow to both Arsenal and Tottenham.

The two London clubs were both strongly linked with a move for the forward this summer, with the belief that the Nerazzurri would consider a sale due to their financial issues following the Coronavirus pandemic, but no deal was struck before the transfer window closed.

Spurs efforts may well have been centred around the sale of Harry Kane, before he ended up staying put also, while Arsenal’s attempts could also have stemmed around their attempt to offload Alexandre Lacazette, another deal which failed to happen.

While the Frenchman remains likely to leave with less than 12 months remaining on his current terms, we may now have to look for an alternative option to replace him with Marotta stating that a new deal with Lautauro will be announced inside the next fortnight.

The Inter CEO told La Gazzetta: ‘We are going to announce his extension within ten days, he is the future of Inter and we want to keep him at the club.’