Blow for Arsenal as Chelsea agree deal to land strongly-linked target

Chelsea are claimed to have agreed a deal to sign Raphinha from Leeds United this summer, with Arsenal having been strongly linked with a move for the winger.

It had recently been reported that we were arranged to sit down the with the Yorkshire club to discuss a deal for the Brazilian, with Barcelona seemingly falling behind in the race for his signature after learning the asking price.

The Catalan club were believed to have agreed personal terms with the forward months ago, and they were believed to be ready and waiting to trigger his relegation release clause, only for Leeds to survive at the death.

Whilst they are still believed to be keen, his current club don’t appear keen to accept less than what they believe he is worth to accommodate the Spanish giants financial situation.

Chelsea now look to have stolen a march on their rivals by agreeing a deal with the Whites, seemingly leaving the Gunners chances of signing their target in doubt.

Chelsea and Leeds have reached full agreement for Raphinha! Official bid accepted around £60/65m [add ons included]. Main part of amount to be paid immediately. It’s done between clubs. 🚨🔵 #CFC Talks now ongoing on player side on personal terms and contract. Boehly, on it. pic.twitter.com/gNbc4HbrTa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

Raphinha could well have been the ideal man to replace Nicolas Pepe in our squad, with the Ivory Coast international likely to leave after a dismal three years in north London.

He would have been a great addition to our squad, and fingers crossed that we could still resurrect our chances of landing him, as there is no guarantee that they will be able to convince Raphinha that he should become one of their numerous attacking options.

Would Raphinha be guaranteed first-team football at Stamford Bridge?

