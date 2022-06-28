Blow for Arsenal as Chelsea agree deal to land strongly-linked target

Chelsea are claimed to have agreed a deal to sign Raphinha from Leeds United this summer, with Arsenal having been strongly linked with a move for the winger.
It had recently been reported that we were arranged to sit down the with the Yorkshire club to discuss a deal for the Brazilian, with Barcelona seemingly falling behind in the race for his signature after learning the asking price.
The Catalan club were believed to have agreed personal terms with the forward months ago, and they were believed to be ready and waiting to trigger his relegation release clause, only for Leeds to survive at the death.
Whilst they are still believed to be keen, his current club don’t appear keen to accept less than what they believe he is worth to accommodate the Spanish giants financial situation.
Chelsea now look to have stolen a march on their rivals by agreeing a deal with the Whites, seemingly leaving the Gunners chances of signing their target in doubt.
Chelsea and Leeds have reached full agreement for Raphinha! Official bid accepted around £60/65m [add ons included]. Main part of amount to be paid immediately. It’s done between clubs. 🚨🔵 #CFC
Talks now ongoing on player side on personal terms and contract. Boehly, on it. pic.twitter.com/gNbc4HbrTa
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022
Raphinha could well have been the ideal man to replace Nicolas Pepe in our squad, with the Ivory Coast international likely to leave after a dismal three years in north London.
He would have been a great addition to our squad, and fingers crossed that we could still resurrect our chances of landing him, as there is no guarantee that they will be able to convince Raphinha that he should become one of their numerous attacking options.
Would Raphinha be guaranteed first-team football at Stamford Bridge?
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Just Arsenal Show – Just Arsenal Show discusses the future of Lokonga, Tavares and others
28 CommentsAdd a Comment
Though I rate RAPHINHA highly, from the beginning I got bad vibes about him coming to us, as his heart was set elsewhere.
Not only that, but his fee was far too high for yet another winger, as we are not short there and I feel we need other positions far more urgently.
If , as seems likely, we miss out on him, I will not be at all sorry. It could well be a blessing in disguise, IMO
I agree Jon, fee too high for him, and his eyes and heart were set on Barcelona.
We need players with the right mentality as Arteta said, and the FIRST thing is wanting Arsenal and the badge, not merely settling for Arsenal.
so let’s recap, now that Raph ain’t coming…we signed a backup Keeper, a prospect for the distant future, a guy who most didn’t have a clue existed and another undersized, yet very talented, CF…we still haven’t solidified the Saliba situation, we have no DM on staff, Xhaka is still here, we haven’t re-upped Saka, we have the smallest Striking force in Europe, there’s ample talk about us signing another CB, we have a myriad of periphery types who haven’t been sorted and no one has a clue what our tactical aspirations are moving forward…”process” anyone?? on the bright side, for those who didn’t want Raph, it’s a banner day
Why so negative🤣🤣🤣🤣jokes mate
Cheers…it’s tough being a REALIST nowadays
This is not being a realist, this is jusf sad. Do yourself a favour, left the curtain and let a little sunshine in, the place reeks.
My goodness, you guys need to relax for a bit. It’s 24/7 negativity, always can’t wait for any opportunity to chime in with your negative snipes / energies..
Can’t wait for Arteta to fail so that your little hearts can settle. Forgetting that if Arteta or the Kroenke’s fail we all fails as a club.. Why don’t you at least take off your personal grudge tinted glasses for once and try to be objective here..
So draining.. The club is trying its best to address the squad, we have a set budget, won’t be able to buy all the players we individual fans want..
I know we all get frustrated but you guys have taken to another level, just pure wishing for Arteta to fail so that you can celebrate?
So petty..
🤦♂️
@Goonster
I see “reality” is your kryptonite…IJS
can’t wait for this to get suitably erased…this will be a real measuring stick post, where we really see where the rubber meets the road
get over yourself Goofster!!
sorry meant Goonster 😉
You think you know more than anyone on JS, telling someone else to get over themselves… that is the most ironic comment you have made.
Thanks for the levity mate, I got a great
chuckle out of the one poster who minimizes
EVERY FREAKING OPINION that doesn’t
fit his all knowing, pathetically critical
narrative of everything Arsenal.
Take a bow bro, all the contributors to this
board that are engaged and excited about
the window and upcoming season share
the same sentiments toward you.
Keep posting Goonster, I personally value
and appreciate your perspective.
@goonster……. The funny thing Is they didn’t like the idea of him coming to Arsenal, but now they are gonna celebrate like we failed by not signing him…. Bunch of real life sadist. Don’t give them attention, that’s where they get their energy from. I just scroll pass immediately I see their comments. There’s no way someone can be so negative without a single positivity unless they are seeking attention
is this the kind of personal negative attacks you were talking about AdPat…I simply offered up a realistic post about things that were completely truthful and obviously football-related…time to show your hand…will I get the FF treatment or will it be same old, same old
This man @ TRVL4 you have to calm down. You’re always top of any negativity on here. You’re beginning to get the vibes on here boring. Support your team. The club is making an effort.
“You’re beginning to get the vibes on here boring” LOL
We have two DMs on staff if you don’t count Xhaka or Elneny. We are unlikely to play anyone we sign ahead of Partey. Torreira being the second, and while he may have no part to play and could yet be sold, he is currently on the books. The Saliba situation doesn’t need to be “solidified” and won’t until he comes and plays football. Jesus is a huge improvement on Lacazette, especially current form Lacazette. Viera reportedly quite talented. It’s not like it’s all sunshine and rainbows, but it isn’t all sturm und drang either. We’re better off than we were a few months ago and showing an intention to spend when we see the possibility for improvement. I’m not sure that Raphina was really needed at all, particularly at that price, though I’d certainly be willing to have him come and prove me wrong. I’m slightly baffled by the “I really wanted Barca but I guess I’ll take Chelsea,” but then I suppose Chelsea is reportedly offering him a boatload of wages.
Chelsea can just sell us Werner and mount and we are desperate for a DM
Good news if true.
No club should buy a player that wants to go to another club.
And £65m seems far too much for a position that’s already well covered.
This Raphinha thing just seemed so surreal to me all along.. It never looked convincing with this constant (Raphinha prefers Barcelona) talk..
But to be honest we did not meet Leeds asking price of about £65 million. We were wanted £55 million to Add ons.. On the other hand Chelsea just came i. And paid the full £60 million to plus add ons and i think they will be paying Raphinha in the region of £250,000 – £350,000 a week..
Lets calm down and move on to the alternatives..
I just hope we don’t miss out on Lisandro Martinez to Man United, this one will be the one to crush me. Was always more excited about the Martinez deal other than Raphinha..
Share your excitement about Martinez although think he would play further forward than he does at Ajax and eventually start ahead of Xhaka (while providing cover for Gabriel and Tierney)
lets spend that money elsewhere much more wisely now
Typical. A mere 12 hours after I finally convinced myself that Raphinha was exactly what we needed!
Will be interesting to see where Arteta and Edu look now. Do they go after a similar PL proven player in say Trossard or Bowen? Or change tack and go for a target man up front (Oshiman, Broja, Toney etc) and let Jesus play out wide?
While my preference would be the later, it would make me slightly nervous that the strategy shifted so quickly – unless the feeling was that Raphinha was a transformational talent (something I can say I never saw)
Congrats to Chelsea and all there plastic fans
for OVERPAYING for Raphina. Hope he settles
in well with the likes of Mount, Pulisic, CHO,
Ziyech and possibly Sterling.
I dont think it will happen but time for Serge to
come home, especially considering BM stance
on him burning his contract.
@ACE
Once more with feeling…Klopp is going in for Gnabry. So, case close on that one. IJS
Would be a sensible move for SG, hard not to be excited
about playing for Klopp and joining one of the best
clubs in Europe.
Seko Fotana!!!
I love that guy
I think we need that guy
U too can watch him on YouTube
In all probablity we were never in for him like Tielemans was a blind while we sourced Vieira. I believe “interest” in Rapinha was extremly vague at best more likely a bluff to get City to drop Jesus fee from 55 to 45m. Although Rapinha is decent no doubt but 50+mill that’s where Chelsea are at. That is not our model.
After the 72mill Pepe affair how could we?
After the 100mill fee/salary panic buy of Auba in 2018 after Sanchez left for free debacle. Just no. After Auba, Ozil, Ramsey, Sanchez, Laca, Mustafi Socritis all left for free we just can not afford to take these kinds of risks. That’s what the new process is all about. We are in for the likes of 30m Odegaard, , 36 mill Vieira, 30mill Martinez, 30mill Ramsdale, 22 mill Tomiyasu, 25m Tierney, 23mill Magalhaes 17mill Lokonga 8mill Tavares 7mill marquinos.. 45m Jesus is reasonable for a striker these days. 50m for White includes 15mill English quota tax for a ten year player. Partey 45mill was only bought because the fans screamed for him saying we needed a beast of a DM. So passing on 50+mill Rapinha especially after aleady getting Vieira with defensive injury cover screaming for attention is just pragmatism.
The process remains on track..