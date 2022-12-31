Blow for Arsenal as Chelsea emerge with bid to sign target

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move to sign Mykhalo Mudryk from Shakhtar in the upcoming window, but Chelsea could well be set to steal their man.

The Guardian claims that the Blues are considering their own offer to sign the Ukrainian winger, after the Gunners had their initial offer rejected last week, with Chelsea’s attack struggling to fire this term.

We are believed to still be in talks with Shakhtar, but are currently struggling to agree a fee at present, with his current club playing hard ball over his fee. The emergence of the Blues may well force our hand and pay closer to their asking price, or worse, we could miss out to our rivals…

As much as I believe Mudryk’s asking price is a risky prospect, I honestly do believe in the hype, and would be frustrated if we was to miss out on his signature at this point. He really does look like a thoroughly exciting prospect, although whether he is ready to make an impact and help us to try and win the English division this term is another matter.

Patrick

