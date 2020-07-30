Blow for Arsenal as Chelsea’s weak link not expected to feature in final

Arsenal will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening, but goalkeeper Kepa is not expecting to take part.

The young Spanish shot-stopper has finished the Premier League campaign with the worst saves-per-shot ratio in the division, and is now expected to be shipped out in the coming window.

Kepa became the most expensive goalkeeper in history when the Blues opted to splash €80 million on him two summers ago, and while he helped them to lift the Europa League last season, has slowly become a laughing stock in West London.

Chelsea are hardly known for not beiong cut-throat when it comes to doing what is best for their squad, and SunSport claims that the Spaniard now believes he has played his final game for the club.

This will come as a blow to Arsenal, who are not only keen to add to their record haul of FA Cup trophies, but need to win the match-up in order to secure European football for the new season, having failed to secure it by their league position.

Chelsea’s defence has hardly been impeccable in the Spaniard’s absence however, with Willy Caballero conceding seven goals in his five Premier League outings this term, letting Manchester United, Leicester City and the now-relegated Bournemouth City also let two in a-piece.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be worried about which goalkeeper he will be facing regardless, but it would have been nice to know that we were facing the division’s worst goalkeeper.

Is Caballero any better than Kepa?

Patrick