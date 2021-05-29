Blow for Arsenal as club demand €60M fee for wonderkid

Arsenal have been quoted an outrageous asking price for Sporting wonderkid Tiago Tomas.

The young striker has enjoyed a bright breakthrough season in Portugal, scoring six goals and being credited with three assists, attracting interest from abroad.

At just 18 years-old, he hasn’t quite done enough to deserve an asking price of €60 Million, with his current club claimed to be happy to keep him in their ranks as they embark on the Champions League next season, where they believe his stocks will rise.

Arsenal had enquired about the youngster’s availability, but will not have been excited about being told they would need to meet the release clause which is written in his contract, as stated by Record(via SportingWitness).

Tomas has four years remaining on the contract he signed in 2020, giving the club utter power over their young talent’s future.

Arsenal are not exactly short of options in the attacking areas regardless, and with some hugely exciting youngsters in Gabriel Martinelli, Folarin Balogun and Bukayo Saka all likely to hold down first-team roles in the coming years.

Does our current situation mean we will spend more on future talents than proven stars? Will the club pursue riskier options in hope of unearthing a gem for a lower price?

Patrick